Call of Duty: Vanguard Tops UK Retail Charts, Sales Down 23% Compared to 2020's Release

Call of Duty: Vanguard has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending November 6, 2021. The PS5 version accounted for 41 percent of the sales, followed by the PS4 version at 29 percent, Xbox One version at 19 percent, and Xbox Series X|S version at 11 percent.

Physical sales for Call of Duty: Vanguard are down 23 percent compared to 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which also saw sales drop at retail by 64 percent compared to the 2019 release. It should be noted, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War digital sales were up 39 percent compared to 2019.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy dropped from second to sixth place as sales dropped 64 percent week-on-week. Mario Party Superstars remained in third place sales as dropped just 18 percent.

Fortnite Minty Legends Pack debuted in ninth place with 33 percent of the sales on the Nintendo switch, 24 percent on the PS4, 24 percent on the Xbox One, and 19 percent on the PS5.

There was good PS5 stock, which helped drive Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales sales. It jumped up 12 spots as sales increased 342 percent week-on-week.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising re-entered the charts in 12th as sales jumped 652 percent thanks to discounts and a PS5 bundle at retailer ShopTo.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Call of Duty: Vanguard - NEW FIFA 22 Mario Party Superstars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) Fortnite Minty Legends Pack - NEW Far Cry 6

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

