Forza Horizon 5 is Now Available

Publisher Microsoft and developer Playground Games have officially released Forza Horizon 5 on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Forza Horizon 5, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s breakout hit, open world driving game Forza Horizon 4, is coming this November 9. Explore the vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars.

Key Features:

A Diverse Open World – Lead breathtaking expeditions across a world of striking contrast and beauty. Discover living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons, and a towering snow-capped volcano.

– Lead breathtaking expeditions across a world of striking contrast and beauty. Discover living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons, and a towering snow-capped volcano. An Adventurous Open World – Immerse yourself in a deep campaign with hundreds of challenges that reward you for engaging in the activities you love. Meet new character and choose the outcomes of their Horizon Story missions.

– Immerse yourself in a deep campaign with hundreds of challenges that reward you for engaging in the activities you love. Meet new character and choose the outcomes of their Horizon Story missions. An Evolving Open World – Take on awe-inspiring weather events such as towering dust storms and intense tropical storms as Mexico’s unique, dynamic seasons change the world every week. Keep coming back for new events, challenges, collectibles, and rewards, and new areas to explore. No two seasons will ever be the same.

– Take on awe-inspiring weather events such as towering dust storms and intense tropical storms as Mexico’s unique, dynamic seasons change the world every week. Keep coming back for new events, challenges, collectibles, and rewards, and new areas to explore. No two seasons will ever be the same. A Social Open World – Team up with other players and enter the Horizon Arcade for a continuing series of fun, over-the-top challenges that keep you and your friends in the action with no menus, loading screens or lobbies. Meet new friends in Horizon Open and Tours and share your creations with new community gift sharing. (On console this requires Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold, memberships sold separately.)

– Team up with other players and enter the Horizon Arcade for a continuing series of fun, over-the-top challenges that keep you and your friends in the action with no menus, loading screens or lobbies. Meet new friends in Horizon Open and Tours and share your creations with new community gift sharing. (On console this requires Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold, memberships sold separately.) Your Open World – Create your own expressions of fun with the powerful new EventLab gameplay toolset including custom races, challenges, stunts, and entirely new game modes. Customize your cars in more ways than ever before with new body kits, wheels, paint options and more. Use the new Gift Drops feature to share your custom creations with the community.

