2K Acquires Art Studio Elite3D - News

/ 203 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

2K announced it has acquired two studios in Valencia, Spain - Elite3D and Turia Games.

Elite3D is an artwork studio that has worked on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. The studio has previously worked with 2K on the PS2 game Motocross Mania 3 and more recently on Mafia 3.

Elite3D will be rebranded to become the second office for 31st Union, a studio led by Michael Condrey working on a new IP.

Turia Games is a smaller company and was co-owned by the founder of Elite3D.

"Elite3D has made a significant impact on our industry by helping many developers and publishers bring their games to life through best-in-class passion and creativity," 2K president David Ismailer said.

"The team's work style and employee culture are also a great complement to our vision and values. We look forward to seeing our new colleagues contribute to the progress made to date by 31st Union and play a key role in the growth and development of global services for our current and future games."

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles