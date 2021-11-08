Elden Ring on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Runs at 60 FPS and 4K, Supports Ray-Tracing - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have released details on the resolution, framerate and more for Elden Ring on all the platforms it will launch on.

The game will run up to 60 frames per second in Performance mode and 4K resolution on the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC, as well as supporting HDR and ray-tracing. On the Xbox Series S the game will run up to 1440p at 60 FPS, with support for HDR.

Read the details on the specs below:

PC:

Maximum resolution*: Up to 3840x2160P

Framerate: Up to 60 FPS

HDR*: Supported

Raytracing (via patch): Supported

PlayStation:

PS4 PS4Pro PS5 Maximum resolution* Up to 1920x1080P Up to 3200x1800P1 Up to 3840x2160P Framerate Up to 30 FPS Up to 30 FPS Up to 60 FPS2 HDR* Supported Raytracing (via patch) - - Supported

Xbox:

X1 (X1S) X1X XSS XSX Maximum resolution* Up to 1600x900P Up to 3840x2160P Up to 2560x1440P Up to 3840x2160P Framerate Up to 30 FPS Up to 30 FPS Up to 60 FPS2 Up to 60 FPS2 HDR* X1 not supported Supported Raytracing (via patch) - - - Supported

Elden Ring will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.

