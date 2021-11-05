Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Arrives November 17 - News

Publisher and developer Square Enix announced the free-to-play battle royale game, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, will launch for iOS and Android on November 17.

View the opening movie below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Final Fantasy VII like you’ve never seen it before!

Fight in matches of up to 75 players in this action game that fuses RPG and battle royale elements together.

Fight to join the ranks of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit in this high-octane battle royale shooter, infused with RPG elements from the Final Fantasy series.

Choose a combat style, such as Warrior or Sorcerer, and eliminate your rivals by any means necessary, be it gun, sword, or magic.

Defeat monsters to earn experience points and gil, call upon fan-favorite summons such as Ifrit to fight for you, and catch a chocobo to dash and glide across the battlefield.

Key Features:

Fight Using a Combination of Melee, Magic, and Firearms – Use all the options at your disposal to overwhelm your enemies in highly varied and strategic combat.

– Use all the options at your disposal to overwhelm your enemies in highly varied and strategic combat. Level Up and Upgrade Your Arsenal During Battle – Fight monsters on the battlefield to gain experience points, power up your skills, and raise your max HP. Use gil you pick up to upgrade your equipment and purchase items.

– Fight monsters on the battlefield to gain experience points, power up your skills, and raise your max HP. Use gil you pick up to upgrade your equipment and purchase items. Choose from Varied Styles, Each with Different Strengths – Will you be a Warrior and take the fight to the enemy with powerful melee attacks? Or do you prefer the ability to cast augmented spells as a Sorcerer? Perhaps sneaking in and out of combat as a Ninja is more suited to you? Choose from these styles and more before every battle to determine your playstyle!

– Will you be a Warrior and take the fight to the enemy with powerful melee attacks? Or do you prefer the ability to cast augmented spells as a Sorcerer? Perhaps sneaking in and out of combat as a Ninja is more suited to you? Choose from these styles and more before every battle to determine your playstyle! Visit and Play in Iconic Locations from Final Fantasy VII – Seventh Heaven, Corneo’s mansion, the train graveyard, and even a familiar house surrounded by flowers are just some of the iconic locations you can visit in each expansive map.

– Seventh Heaven, Corneo’s mansion, the train graveyard, and even a familiar house surrounded by flowers are just some of the iconic locations you can visit in each expansive map. Fully Customize Your Character – Choose a look that fits your unique personality with a huge variety of costumes, emotes, and more.

#FF7FS Official Release Date!



FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER will officially be released globally on November 17 (Wed.)!🎉



Pre-register now if you haven't yet!

▶️ https://t.co/DM6opJ3eqA



Stay tuned for more info!#FinalFantasy #FF7R pic.twitter.com/8TOVg7goA1 — FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER_EN｜FF7FS (@FFVII_FS_EN) November 5, 2021

