PlayStation Makes 5% Investment in Devolver Digital - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 20 hours ago / 1,387 Views
Devolver Digital this week announced it had acquired Enter the Gungeon developer Dodge Roll, Reigns and Card Shark developer Nerial, and Stronghold developer Firefly Studios, as well as becoming a publicly traded company. The employees at the company have remained the majority owners.
GamesIndustry is reporting Sony Interactive Entertainment will be making a five percent investment in Devolver Digital.
The US-based publisher began trading on AIM, a sub-market London Stock Exchange, and has been valued at close to $1 billion. It makes it the largest ever US-based company by market capitalization to be admitted to the London Stock Exchange.
"An IPO is the right choice for us to ensure our continued growth and support even more wonderful games," said Devolver Digital CEO Douglas Morin. "Most importantly, it will allow us to retain our culture.
"Being a public company gives liquidity to our amazing team, all of whom are shareholders. It also gives us access to capital markets to continue investing in our growth strategy and talent."
Devolver Digital was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas and London, UK.
got there foot in the door now.. i know they are not AAA but they have made some decent games
Are they starting to care about indies now?
They do at least since PS3 and PS4 initial years were a lot about Indies. PS Events have given a lot of space for Indies as well. And well a 1B company hardly can be called Indie.
Devolver Digital publishes indies, developed by actual indie studios.
Sure, and would you call a 1Bi company an Indie company because they publish for Indies? Let's call EA Indie because they put some Indie level titles out there.
Starting?? Is that a joke? Sony has countless indie titles on the store and always show a massive amount of indies in all their shows. If any company really cares about Indies, its Sony.
This a weird move from sony couldve been 20% at least 5 is so tiny haha
5% could make them the largest shareholder. I'm certain they are one of the largest. But, I don't know how devolver has structured their stock. There may be multiple classes of shares, and Sony could be purchasing a class that has more or less voting rights than other classes. So, the 5% number in and of itself doesn't tell us very much.
NetEase is the largest with 9%. However, Sony has a very close relationship with them especially since Shu took over the Indy side of the company which explains the exclusivity deal with Fall Guys. So I am not surprised Sony invested in DD.
This is just one in a string of strategic investments that Sony have made where they have taken around the 5% range . and it isn't the first one involving NetEase, basically they have mainly been based around investment opportunities coming from gaming companies looking for capital raising an example being their second investment in Epic that came about from a capital raising venture where they doubled their investment but didn't take up all the allocated shares, the strategy works in a number of ways , the usual return on investment side as well as closer ties with these players while also helping those players expand and be financially secure, so lessening the chance of a take over.
Yep even more since on the article it says most of the stock have been kept by employees, so if Sony wants to increase their part they will need to buy from the employees probably.
Sony now own 2.1% of Epic, 1.9% Kadokawa, 4.98% Billibilli and now 5% Devolver Digital. There's obviously a strategy in having a small investment in all of these companies that align with them.
That kind of thing often happens because those other companies need a cash infusion for something, and Sony has a vested interest in their survival. So, they give them that cash and get a piece of the business.
To be clear, I have no inside knowledge of this, nor do I know much about the inner workings of the video game industry in particular. But, I do understand business in general very well, and things like this in many industries often go the way I just laid out.
Also, from a pure nvestment perspective, Sony has a lot of inside information about the video game industry. It can make sense to invest when you have better information than most people.