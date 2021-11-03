Square Enix: Crystal Dynamics was the Wrong Studio for Marvel’s Avengers - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 865 Views
Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda in a statement to shareholders and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicles admitted Crystal Dynamics was the wrong fit to develop Marvel's Avengers as the studio had no experience in the games as a service model.
Matsuda said it will be important of matching studios to games that best suit their experience and skillsets.
"Marvel’s Avengers was an ambitious title for us in that we took on the GaaS (Games as a Service) model," Matsuda said.
"We overcame a variety of unexpected difficulties in the final phase of the game’s development, including needing to transition to work-from-home due to the pandemic. We were able to surmount these challenges and release the game, but it has unfortunately not proven as successful as we would have liked.
"Nonetheless, taking on the GaaS model highlighted issues that we are likely to face in future game development efforts such as the need to select game designs that mesh with the unique attributes and tastes of our studios and development teams.
"While the new challenge that we tackled with this title produced a disappointing outcome, we are certain that the GaaS approach will grow in importance as gaming becomes more service oriented. How we go about creating new experiences by incorporating this trend into our game design is a key question that we will need to answer going forward."
Marvel’s Avengers released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia in September 2020, and for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in March 2021.
Thanks to that Eidos made Shadow of TR instead of Deus Ex, and Crystal wasted time by not making another TR for few more years...
So not only do they admit that they foolishly took Crystal Dynamics off of Tomb Raider to develop a Marvel game that they weren't really suited for, but they also double down on GaaS "...we are certain that the GaaS approach will grow in importance as gaming becomes more service oriented. How we go about creating new experiences by incorporating this trend into our game design is a key question that we will need to answer going forward."
Square Enix is so tone deaf sometimes, it drives me crazy. Rumor is that they still aren't having Eidos make the 3rd Adam Jensen Deus Ex game, but instead have them working on old remakes/remasters right now, specifically Tactics Ogre, even though I'm sure that Eidos wants to finish their Adam Jensen storyline that has been left unfinished for 5 years now. It's the perfect time for a new Deus Ex game, people are hungry for a good cyberpunk game after Cyberpunk 2077 disappointed many people.
Honestly, this kinda makes me much more optimistic for Perfect Dark now that they’ll be working on something that works to their greatest strength.
And that Microsoft should buy Crystal away from SE lol
Wow way to throw your developers under the bus...
He's not though. He's very clearly saying that they put CD to work on a type of game that didn't match their strengths, and that therefore it was SE's mistake.
Right Squenix, the developer was the wrong fit, there surely cannot be a problem with the choosen model for monetization.
Nope, nothing wrong with the studio. Square Enix were the wrong publisher for the game, that was the issue!