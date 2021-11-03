Battlefield 2042 Gameplay Trailer Provides a Loot at Battlefield Portal - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE have released a new trailer of Battlefield 2042 that provides a new look at the Battlefield Portal.

Battlefield Portal allows for custom games of reimagined maps from previous entries in the series. It is possible to have classic warfare fight against modern warfare.

The new mode includes maps, vehicles and weapons from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3 remade in Battlefield 2042. The Battle of the Bulge, El Alamein and Caspian Border maps are confirmed to be playable in Battlefield Portal.

View the trailer below:

Battlefield 2042 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

