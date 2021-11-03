Halo Infinite UNSC Archives Video Provides a Look into the Lore - News

/ 558 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer 343 Industries has released the first video in a new series of Halo Infinite lore videos called "UNSC Archives."

The first video is titled Unspoken and tells the story of two Marines who escaped the destruction of Harvest with Covenant energy shield while defending passengers from an enemy boarding assault. The energy shield technology is than used to create energy shields seen in Spartan armor.

View the video below:

Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles