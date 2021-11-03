SpellForce III Reforced Delayed to March 8, 2022 - News

/ 258 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Grimlore Games have delayed SpellForce III Reforced from December 7 to March 8, 2022. The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

SpellForce III Reforced is a unique mix of an epic RPG storyline blended with accessible real-time strategy elements, designed to offer a riveting console experience to fans and newcomers alike.

It is the year 518. The rebellion of the renegade mages, known as the Mage Wars, has been quashed by the Crown. However, it was a Pyrrhic victory: Whole regions have fallen into anarchy, refugees roam the lands in search of shelter, and a mysterious, deadly plague called the “Bloodburn” has arisen and is spreading rapidly.

In times like these people cling to any sign of hope they can find. The Purity of Light, led by a charismatic man called Rondar Lacaine, claims that mages are the source of all misfortune—and that only the second coming of Aonir, the father of all gods, will return Eo to its former splendor.

The story takes place before the acclaimed SpellForce: The Order of Dawn.

Key Features:

Innovative Mix – Unique gameplay blending real-time strategy and RPG naturally together.

– Unique gameplay blending real-time strategy and RPG naturally together. Streamlined for Consoles – Intuitive gamepad integration and tailor-made UI to smoothly control a strategy/RPG mix with complex mechanics

– Intuitive gamepad integration and tailor-made UI to smoothly control a strategy/RPG mix with complex mechanics Create and Customize – Create your own hero and choose between distinct skill trees

– Create your own hero and choose between distinct skill trees Build to Fight – Raise your own army and fight epic mass battles

– Raise your own army and fight epic mass battles Epic Storyline – Immerse yourself in a rich world – Unravel the secrets behind the current situation in Nortander. Explore Eo, a fully-realized world filled with interesting characters and heart-wrenching stories.

– Immerse yourself in a rich world – Unravel the secrets behind the current situation in Nortander. Explore Eo, a fully-realized world filled with interesting characters and heart-wrenching stories. Make New Friends – assemble your party from a diverse cast of companions that not only complement your skills in interesting ways but also have an impact on the narrative. Manage their skills and equipment to ensure victory on the battlefield.

– assemble your party from a diverse cast of companions that not only complement your skills in interesting ways but also have an impact on the narrative. Manage their skills and equipment to ensure victory on the battlefield. Choose Your Side – Strengthen and command one of three factions—Elves, Orcs, and Humans. Prepare your troops and fight the mother of all battles. Play strategically, taking advantage of terrain, troop formations, visibility, scouting, etc.

– Strengthen and command one of three factions—Elves, Orcs, and Humans. Prepare your troops and fight the mother of all battles. Play strategically, taking advantage of terrain, troop formations, visibility, scouting, etc. Experience an Epic Tale – Enjoy a fully-voiced 30+ hour campaign on your own or with friends in the campaign coop mode. Face opponents of all skills in the online battles.

– Enjoy a fully-voiced 30+ hour campaign on your own or with friends in the campaign coop mode. Face opponents of all skills in the online battles. Multiplayer – Strong multiplayer component with various modes—compete against each other in the Player-versus-Player and Domination modes, or play cooperative either together on one faction or classic where everybody plays a faction.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles