PS5 Reportedly Able to Run Games Even After CMOS Battery Dies

posted 14 hours ago

PlayStation 5 consoles can now reportedly still run games even after the internal CMOS battery dies, according to research conducted by Hikikomori Media released in a video.

A PS5 console with an expired or missing CMOS battery is now able to run physical and digital PS5 and PS4 games. However, if the battery is dead or missing, games claimed using a PlayStation Plus subscription will not longer be able to be played.

The CMOS battery is also known as a system's internal clock and earlier tests showed once it dies, almost all of the PS5 console's games would no longer work. When the player starts a game it compares the internal clock with the date and time on a remote server to make sure the player is allowed to play the game.

If the battery is dead or removed, the console will ask players to enter the date and time when it turns on. After that it will try to sync the date and time online. This did mean when the PlayStation Network was experiencing issues and the console was unable to connect, no games would be able to be played.

