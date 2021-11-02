Pikmin Bloom Now Available in Europe - News

/ 357 Views

by, posted 17 hours ago

Niantic and Nintendo last week began rolling out the mobile Pikmin game, Pikmin Bloom, on iOS and Android.

The game first rolled out in Australia and Singapore on October 27 before releasing in North America on October 28. The game has released today in Europe.

"Let’s go for a walk," the Pikmin Bloom Twitter account tweeted today. "We’re happy to announce that Pikmin Bloom is now available for download in Europe."

Let's go for a walk! 🌼 We're happy to announce that Pikmin Bloom is now available for download in Europe!!



★iOS ⇒https://t.co/R3D7Dck0Qi

☆Android ⇒https://t.co/NhIBbaqiNN #PikminBloom #Pikmin pic.twitter.com/m6n26s7GAv — Pikmin Bloom (@PikminBloom) November 2, 2021

Pikmin Bloom is similar to Pokémon GO with how it is designed to get people to go outside and walk. As you walk you can grow more Pikmin, make flowers bloom, and to log your memories.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles