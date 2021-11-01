Rumor: GTA VI in Development Hell, Red Dead Redemption Remaster in the Works - News

Rockstar Games is releasing remasters of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on November 11 in a bundle called Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

French outlet Rockstar Magazine in a recent video and reported by DSOGaming has revealed Rockstar Games is working on a remaster of the original Red Dead Redemption. It won't be a full remake, however, it will have improved visuals and other enhancements. The report says the remaster won't be coming out anytime soon.

The report also mentions Grand Theft Auto VI is in development hell. Rockstar restarted development on the game after Dan Houser left the company in March 2020. Take-Two originally planned to announce the game in 2020.

Rockstar reportedly has changed the story and other game elements multiple times since 2019. It could be the most chaotic game the studio has worked on.

Rockstar is planning on releasing Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in March 2022.

