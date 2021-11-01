Tencent Announces Open World Action RPG Honor of Kings: World - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 897 Views
Publisher Tencent Games and developer TiMi Studio Group have announced open world action RPG, Honor of Kings: World.
The game is based on the mobile game, Honor of Kings, and will release worldwide on multiple platforms. Exact platforms and a release date were not revealed.
Honor of Kings us a competitive battle game released for iOS and Android in China in 2015. TiMi Studio Group says it was the first game to average 100 million daily active users worldwide.
View the announcement trailer below:
Artstyle reminds me of Genshin Impact and Fortnite.
It'll likely be some gacha crap.
Definitely doesn't remind me of either of those visually... o.O
It will almost certainly be gacha crap, though,
Oh I'm not disputing that lol... although after spending about a dozen or so hours on Genshin Impact I never felt like I needed to spend any money on it, which was nice :P
This, im not that far in yet but so far it feels like a game i paid for and yet ive not spend anything, and only reason im giving it a chance is i hear you can finish the game without spending anything, so yeah if this game is anything like it i guess ill play it too.