id Software Hiring for a 'Long-Running Iconic Action FPS' - News

/ 366 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer id Software, the studio known for Doom, Quake, and Rage, is hiring for a "long-running iconic action FPS."

Job openings at the studio spotted by VideoGamesChronicle include a Senior Technical Animator, a Skybox Artist, an Environment Concept Artist, and more.

The art openings say applicants "will be responsible for the visualization and implementation of AAA quality sci-fi and fantasy environmental vistas and skyboxes." Also listed is experience in "Fantasy and Sci-Fi art styles."

The mention of a "long-running iconic action FPS" likely refers to Doom or Quake. These are two first-person shooter series that have been around since the 1990's.

The developer did reboot the Doom franchise in 2016 with a sequel, Doom Eternal, releasing in 2020. The last entry in the Quake series was 2017's Quake Champions. However, Quake Remastered, a remaster of the original game, did release in August 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles