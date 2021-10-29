Neo Geo Fighting Game Rage of the Dragons Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

QUByte Interactive announced it will re-released the 2002 Neo Geo fighting game, Rage of the Dragons, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Rage of the Dragons is a 2002 tag team head-to-head fighting game released for the Neo Geo, in which the player takes control of two characters and can switch between one or the other during gameplay.

The character who is not being controlled will slowly recover part of his or her energy while the other is fighting. The player can perform special combos in which both characters attack an opponent at the same time for added damage.

An auxiliary meter located at the bottom of the screen that slowly fills up when an attack connects with an opponent. When the meter is full, special moves can be performed (Ex: Counter Attacks, Super Moves, etc.).

