Bright Memory: Infinite Launches November 11 for PC - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Playism and developer FYQD-Studio announced Bright Memory: Infinite will launch for PC via Steam and GOG on November 11 for $19.99.

Bright Memory: Infinite expands on the visceral combat experience of its prequel Bright Memory, which thrilled hundreds of thousands of players on Steam and Xbox Series. Utilize guns, blades, and special abilities altering time and gravity to slay mythological beasts and futuristic soldiers in brutal fashion and rack up dazzling combos in the process.

Slice off enemy limbs then deploy new wall-running and blocking techniques. Use each weapon’s new special effect with the last bullet, such as tracking missiles or incendiary bombs, and leave no foe in one piece. Upgrade protagonist Shelia’s weapon proficiency and skills with a detailed skill tree, enabling a highly-customizable combat experience.

Strange phenomena take over the skies of China on Chinese New Year’s Eve in 2036. Shelia, an elite investigator at the Supernatural Science Research Organization, receives orders to investigate the phenomenon. It is soon discovered that these strange occurrences are connected to an archaic mystery – an as-of-yet unknown history of two worlds, about to come to light…

FYQD Studio worked closely with NVIDIA throughout the entire development process of Bright Memory: Infinite after the addition of ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS to the original Bright Memory, and the release of the Bright Memory: Infinite Ray Tracing Benchmark. Bright Memory: Infinite features DLSS, ray-traced reflections, shadows, caustic effects, and global illumination, along with NVIDIA Reflex to minimize latency for an unforgettable experience.

