Darkest Dungeon II Out Now in Early Access

Developer Red Hook Studios have released Darkest Dungeon II for PC via the Epic Games Store in Early Access.
Darkest Dungeon II now available for Eearly Access!— Darkest Dungeon (@DarkestDungeon) October 26, 2021
May your failures be plentiful, and your losses painful!https://t.co/CSbqzrdJPk
Here is an overview of the game:
Darkest Dungeon II is a roguelike road trip of the damned. Form a party, equip your stagecoach, and set off across a decaying landscape in a last gasp attempt to avert the apocalypse. The greatest dangers you face, however, may come from within...
Gather your courage and ride out into the chaos of a world undone.
Roguelike Runs; Even Failure Moves You Forward
The Affinity System
Face Your Failures
Nightmarish Environs
And more...
- Rest your weary, shell-shocked heroes at the Inn, where you can manage their stress and relationships with a variety of
diversions and delights.
- Uncover and experience the tragic origin stories of the heroes.
- A stylish and dynamic evolution of Darkest Dungeon’s signature art style.
- A return of the narration system and voice actor Wayne June!
- Exciting improvements to the turn-based combat from Darkest Dungeon.
