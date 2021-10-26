Undungeon Arrives November 18 for Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass - News

/ 380 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Laughing Machines announced the pixel art action RPG, Undungeon, will launch for the Xbox One, PC via Steam and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass on November 18 for $19.99 / £15.49 / €16.79.

Undungeon is also in development for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, however, a release date has yet to be announced.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Undungeon is a science fiction role-playing adventure with exquisite pixel art visuals. Travel through space and time and make difficult choices in an attempt to reconstruct the Multiverse that is being shattered to pieces by a devastating cataclysm.

Key Features:

Colorful Pixel Art Aesthetics – We have invested countless hours in drawing and animating environments and characters by hand.

– We have invested countless hours in drawing and animating environments and characters by hand. Mind-Bending Science-Fiction Story – Undungeon is set in Multiverse, where seven dimensions find themselves on the verge of virulent turmoil. You are Void: a messenger created by your dimension and sent to an ancient city of Archaban to collect six seals that belong to other worlds. As you travel through space and time, the Multiverse gets rocked by a devastating cataclysm of unknown nature, leaving you stranded in a barren alien land. Our game includes over 150 000 words of text and dialogue. Decisions you make during your journey can have enormous consequences on the ending.

– Undungeon is set in Multiverse, where seven dimensions find themselves on the verge of virulent turmoil. You are Void: a messenger created by your dimension and sent to an ancient city of Archaban to collect six seals that belong to other worlds. As you travel through space and time, the Multiverse gets rocked by a devastating cataclysm of unknown nature, leaving you stranded in a barren alien land. Our game includes over 150 000 words of text and dialogue. Decisions you make during your journey can have enormous consequences on the ending. Heated Real-Time Combat – Loot organs from enemies or craft them from organic matter to give your body various powerful abilities. The Core is the main viral organ of your body you can enhance and customize, allowing for different builds: from recruiting companions to tank to applying damage-over-time / critical damage.

– Loot organs from enemies or craft them from organic matter to give your body various powerful abilities. The Core is the main viral organ of your body you can enhance and customize, allowing for different builds: from recruiting companions to tank to applying damage-over-time / critical damage. Vast Open World – Explore distant lands beyond belief and meet their exotic inhabitants—merchants and bandits going about their lives regardless of where you go. You can trade with locals, recruit them to help you in battles, or even destroy their camps.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles