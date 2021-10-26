GTA The Trilogy Physical Switch Version to Require Separate Download - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 455 Views
It appears the Nintendo Switch physical version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will require a download of some kind.
The box art of the physical version of the game for the Switch has been posted on Target and it makes mention of "download required – see back." It should be noted the back of the box art is not available, so the size of the download is not known.
The Nintendo Switch eShop page for the game says the digital version of the trilogy will require 22 GB. The largest available cartridge size for the Switch is 32 GB, so the game should fit on a single cartridge.
However, it appears Grand Theft Auto: Vice City will require a separate download, even with the digital eShop version. The collection is shown on the eShop as a bundle with all three games listed as separate games and each is marked with "not available to purchase."
Grand Theft Auto III is 2.2 GB and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is 10.8 GB, according to each game's eShop page, while Grand Theft Auto: Vice City is only 119 MB and says, "The estimated system space that will be required to download this game is 6.5GB."
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will launch digitally for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Rockstar Games Launcher on November 11 for $59.99. A physical edition will launch on December 7 for the Xbox Series X/Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Switch.
Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.
So the digital version will require a download beside the download? A day-one patch? Something else? Anyway I don’t get why it always has to be so difficult to just put a game on a cartridge/disc, or here apparently to just make a single download. Not that I was interested in this to begin with but companies really try their best to just turn me off of things altogether. Do they not want sales? Should you not then make things as easy as humanly possible for your consumer?
It's not all bad news. I mean you could still have a cart with two GTA games. However, I would not pay $60 for that. Maybe $30 at most.
As a collector, carts that have no complete games in them are the worst. Completely useless.
It's only 20 per game plus a significant boost to visuals. Quite a jump
$20 for old games is still generally more than I like to pay. Unless it's something I really want. So I will wait.
I kind of thought in the 4 years since the switch came out, the prices of the 32 gig cartridge would have decreased.
Include two cartridges? What's the cost of a 16 and 8 gig? Presumably less than a 32. Companies need to figure something out. But what do they care? We're rushing to an all digital fate.