Tormented Souls Arrives in Early 2022 for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 176 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher PQube and developers Dual Effect and Abstract Digital Works announced Tormented Souls will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in early 2022.

The game first launched for the PlayStation 5 and PC on August 27, and for the Xbox Series X|S on September 7.

A free update for the game will release on October 28. It adds a new casual outfit and weapon for protagonist Caroline.

Read the details on the update below:

New Outfit

In the next free update, we will release a brand new outfit for Caroline to wear while exploring the depths of Winterlake! Her new casual look is the perfect get-up for defeating the grotesque monsters of the mansion!

New Weapon

Want a bit more firepower? The new heavily modified nailgun may prove to be your new favorite weapon as you shoot your way through the halls. As a reward when you complete the game for the first time, head back to Winterlake this Halloween and see what we have created!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles