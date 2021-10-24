Xbox Reportedly Working with Brass Lion on a Wu-Tang Clan Action RPG - News

posted 7 hours ago

Xbox is reportedly working with developer Brass Lion Entertainment, a newer studio founded by industry veterans, on a Wu-Tang Clan themed action RPG, according to Senior Editor for Windows Central Jez Corden and corroborated by VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb on his podcast.

The "About Us" page on the official Brass Lion Entertainment website does mention the developer is working on an unannounced action RPG. It also mentions the studio is "focused on creating original fictional universes that center on Black, Brown, and other traditionally marginalized characters, cultures, and stories."

Corden has heard the game has the codename of Project Shaolin and it is a third-person melee-focused RPG with support of up to four player co-op. The campaign is said to take a couple of dozen hours to complete, along with an endgame that will have seasonal content and other updates.

In Project Shaolin you will be able to collect loot, weapons, gear, and more in procedural dungeons and other events. Hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan will also be creating the game's soundtrack.

Brass Lion co-founder Manveer Heir via Twitter said the studio is "working on an unannounced action-RPG with a dope anime aesthetic."

In case you missed it, Brass Lion is hiring a game designer to join our amazing and diverse team working on an unannounced action-RPG with a dope anime aesthetic. If you care about making games with the best, check out the job posting and apply today! #gamejobs https://t.co/6sn8G62VHy — Manveer Heir (@KingCurryThundr) September 28, 2021

Corden did add that with Project Shaolin still being an unannounced game it is possible plans for the game may change. He did say it appears the project is going ahead and the design brief he received is a few months old and the Shaolin codename has appeared in more recent documents, suggesting development on the game is moving forward.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

