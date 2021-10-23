Digital Foundry Releases Hands-On Video of Forza Horizon 5 Running on Xbox Series X|S - News

posted 2 hours ago

Digital Foundry has released a hands-on video of the upcoming racing game, Forza Horizon 5, running on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

Performance and Quality modes are tested on both consoles in a preview of the first hour of the game. Performance mode runs at 60 FPS on both consoles, while Quality mode runs at 30 FPS. The game also runs at 4K resolution on the Xbox Series X and 1080p on the Xbox Series S.

View the hands-on video below:

Forza Horizon 5 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9.

