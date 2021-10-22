CD Projekt Acquires The Molasses Flood - News

CD Projekt announced it has acquired he Flame in the Flood and Drake Hollow developer The Molasses Flood.

The Molasses Flood will work closely with CD Porjekt RED, however, it will keep its identity and not be merged with existing teams. The studio is working on its own "ambitious project" based on a CD Projekt RED IP.

"We’re always on the lookout for teams who make games with heart," said CD Projekt president and Joint CEO Adam Kiciński. "The Molasses Flood share our passion for video game development, they’re experienced, quality-oriented, and have great technological insight. I’m convinced they will bring a lot of talent and determination to the Group."

The Studio Head at The Molasses Flood Forrest Dowling added, "From the inception of The Molasses Flood, it was our goal to create games that touch and inspire people. When CD PROJEKT approached us about the possibility of working together, we saw an incredible opportunity to reach a much wider audience through a collaboration with a company we love, creating games in worlds we love. We could not be more excited to continue our mission with the support of CD PROJEKT and their incredibly talented team."

Exciting news for us today! We've joined the CD PROJEKT family, and are working on a project within one of their existing universes 😍🤯 pic.twitter.com/8jhWylIfKh — The Molasses Flood is hiring! (@molassesflood) October 22, 2021

