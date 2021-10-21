Doom Eternal Update 6.66 Adds Horde Mode, Arrives Next Week - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software announced update 6.66 for Doom Eternal will release next week on Tuesday, October 26. The update will add Horde Mode, BATTLEMODE 2.0, and two new master levels.

A live stream premiering Horde Mode will take place tonight at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Twitch.

update 6.66 available on 10/26

horde mode

BATTLEMODE 2.0

two new master levels

...and don't miss the world premiere of horde mode tonight at

7:30pm ET https://t.co/wbaEAaAxjy pic.twitter.com/QX4IXCCrue — DOOM (@DOOM) October 21, 2021

Doom Eternal is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Bethesda.net, and Google Stadia.

