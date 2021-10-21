Uncharted Movie Official Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 407 Views
Sony Pictures has released the first official trailer for the upcoming Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.
"Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg)," reads the description to the trailer. "In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother."
View the trailer below:
The Uncharted movie will hit theaters on February 11, 2022.
Looks like they've tried to make it authentic to the source material, looks decent but not blown away.
Y'know... it doesn't look half bad.
Don't get me wrong it doesn't look great but it doesn't look like they've completely abandoned the whole premise of the franchise (characters, events, set pieces, etc...) like many other game to movie adaptations.
They seem to be keeping things very generic which for something like this may actually prove to be a positive.
I can already tell it won't be anything special but it doesn't look like people will walk away saying it's a terrible movie. It looks like a regular summer popcorn action flick.
Perhaps by keeping it very basic it will draw in more of a crowd. I can see Uncharted fans walking away thinking it's "alright" and people who know nothing of the franchise walking away thinking its "alright".
Guess we will see come February.
-DDRRRAAAAAAAKKKEEEE!!! NINJA APPROVED-