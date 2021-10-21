Monark Ships 50,000 Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 240 Views
Publisher FuRyu and developer Lancarse announced Monark has shipped over 50,000 units. The figure includes digital sales.
Monark launched for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in Japan and Asia on October 14.
The game will launch for the PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC via in North America on February 22, 2022, and in Europe on February 25.
『モナーク／Monark』総累計5万本を突破しました🎉— モナーク／Monark 公式 (@monark_info) October 21, 2021
完全新作である本作がひとつの記念すべき数字を突破できたこと皆様に感謝しております！
国内版等はもちろん今後展開される地域・プラットフォームでもより楽しんでいただけるようスタッフ一同励みます。今後も #モナーク をよろしくお願いします。
