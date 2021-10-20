Xbox Game Studios Boss Excited About The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics Co-Developing Perfect Dark - News

It was recently announced Perfect Dark developer The Initiative have partnered with Tomb Raider studio Crystal Dynamics to co-develop the game together.

Darrell Gallagher, the former studio head at Crystal Dynamics, now has the same position at The Initiative. Perfect Dark game director Daniel Neuburger also previously worked on the Tomb Raider franchise as a game director.

Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty in an interview with Kinda Funny Games (and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle) said Microsoft he is excited about the co-development partnership between The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics.

"I think we're at a point in the industry where if you've got a team like the Crystal Dynamics team that becomes available, which has got great pedigree, good success, just a lot of skill, and through connections—you know, the fact we’ve got Daryl Gallagher at The Initiative, who knows some folks there—and they become available, going back to what are my jobs day-to-day, it would just be, I’d be remiss to [not] say 'we’ve got to find a way to make this work.'

"We’ve got a team that’s got experience building the kind of thing that we’re building, who’s worked with some of the people that’s now available, you know, it was not a standard situation because they’re not usually out billing themselves as sort of a co-development studio like many places are, but we found a way to make it work and I think it was through some of the personal connections that we’ve got."

Booty added, "So, I’m excited about it, just in terms of what it adds onto the team that we’ve already got there at The Initiative. And again, it’s too precious of a resource right now in the industry to not jump on that and we can figure out some way to get a contract done or whatever we’ve got to do."

