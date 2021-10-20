Square Enix Opens Mobile Studio in London, Developing Tomb Raider and Avatar: The Last Airbender Games - News

Square Enix has announced the opening of a new studio based in London called Square Enix London Mobile. The studio is focused on developing "high-quality, free-to-play mobile games" and is developing two games based on Tomb Raider and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

"At Square Enix London Mobile, our goal is to move the world through play and in order to do this, we need to grow our team with even more unique voices, varieties of perspectives, and creative energy," said Square Enix London Mobile studio head Ed Perkins.

"We have great games in development, access to Square Enix-owned intellectual properties and relationships with the world’s top entertainment companies, but our people will be the competitive advantage that fuels our success now and in the future."

The Avatar: The Last Airbender game is in development with Navigator Games.

"It has been an incredible privilege to partner with Square Enix London Mobile on the creation of a game with such an iconic intellectual property," said Navigator Games CEO Will Moore.

"The Avatar: The Last Airbender universe has so many layers and complex storylines to explore and we look forward to fully unveiling it and sharing it with all the incredibly passionate and loyal Avatar fans in the future."

