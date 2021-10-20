Century: Age of Ashes Arrives in 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and Mobile - News

Developer Playwing announced the free-to-play multiplayer dragon battle game Century: Age of Ashes will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile in 2022.

The console versions of the game supports cross-play and cross-progression at launch, which lets you play with PC and console players. You can also transfer your data from your PC to your console of choice, or vice versa.

Here is an overview of the game:

Century: Age of Ashes, the multiplayer dragon battle game is now available for free! Customize your dragon, dive into the arena, and compete to become a legendary Dragoneer. Burn your enemies and rule the skies!

Intense Arena Battles

Compete in intense online games and discover the fast-paced gameplay of Century : Age of Ashes! Dive into the arena alone or with friends and fight for your survival! Three varied game modes ranging from three-versus-three to six-versus-six-versus-six await you: Carnage and Gates of Fire.

Carnage – A six-versus-six killing spree with special power ups appearing in the arena to unleash hell on your opponents. It’s Team Deathmatch, Dragon riders style!

– A six-versus-six killing spree with special power ups appearing in the arena to unleash hell on your opponents. It’s Team Deathmatch, Dragon riders style! Gates of Fire – A unique mode in which two teams clash over possession of the flag. Gain points by flying through special gates around the arena while holding the flag!

Choose Your Class

Experience different play styles with three unique classes, each with their own abilities! Shield and disorient as the Windguard, track and destroy as the Marauder, or stealth and trap as the Phantom. How will you choose your path to victory? Additional classes are planned throughout development.

Full Customization

Your dragon, your style! Century: Age of Ashes offers carefully designed cosmetic items to stand out in the arena. Gain experience as you play and unlock awesome skins to customize your dragon and its rider! Don’t worry, these items are purely cosmetic and offer no advantage in battle.

Free-to-Play

Century: Age of Ashes is completely free-to-play. In order to keep the experience fair and equitable, in-game purchases are purely cosmetic. Battles are won by skill and teamwork alone.

