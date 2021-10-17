By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Square Enix 'Undecided' on Native Switch Ports for Kingdom Hearts

Square Enix 'Undecided' on Native Switch Ports for Kingdom Hearts - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 927 Views

Square Enix earlier his month announced the Kingdom Hearts franchise would be coming to the Nintendo Switch as cloud versions. This includes Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 RemixKingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind.

Kingdom Hearts series producer Ichiro Hazama in an interview with Nintendo Life was asked if it would be possible to release native versions of at least Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue on the Switch. As of right now the studio is "undecided."

"At this moment in time, the production of a native version is undecided," said Hazama when asked about a native port on the Switch. "We believe that the Cloud version is currently the best way to deliver the Kingdom Hearts series to Nintendo Switch players, but we are always excited to hear to feedback from our fans and want to thank them for all their support."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

11 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Salnax (11 hours ago)

I GUESS porting some of your most popular games to the most popular console at the moment MIGHT be a decent idea, especially if they were all made for PS2 level hardware in the first place.

  • +11
dx11332sega Salnax (11 hours ago)

They should ask how hard was it to port PS2 games? Or better yet PS3 compilations vs the Switch?

  • +1
dx11332sega Salnax (10 hours ago)

Though it might be very rude since it's a snide remark , probably say how difficult and is the cost porting natively the obstacle? Or Something? Though they probably would say it wouldn't sell much ? though If the interviewer heard that he'd say inside his head ---> but these games sell alot regardless of platform?

  • 0
CaptainExplosion (10 hours ago)

Just like Nintendo is "undecided" on not overcharging people for the NSO expansion pass.

  • +6
gtotheunit91 (10 hours ago)

They hadn’t decided when they allowed the cloud versions to be announced???

  • +4
DonFerrari (1 hour ago)

To much cuts would need to be done and a lot of work and money, so probably not worth for them.

  • 0
Kakadu18 DonFerrari (59 minutes ago)

These are old games, there wouödn't be many cuts. We're not talking about Kingdom hearts 3.

  • 0
DonFerrari Kakadu18 (51 minutes ago)

I saw mention for the Kingdom Hearts III + Remind in the article. But yes for the older ones it would be just a matter of putting a little work, should really be feasible. They could even be money hungry and make the "remake trilogy+DLC" launching for PS5/Series/Switch/PC that would likely generate good profits.

  • 0
eddy7eddy (5 hours ago)

So... there's a chance.

  • 0
dx11332sega (11 hours ago)

Isn't it too late? The cloud versions already released , I guess it doesn't hurt to ask?

  • 0
Kakadu18 dx11332sega (57 minutes ago)

They don't even have a release date yet, how can they already have released?

  • 0