Square Enix 'Undecided' on Native Switch Ports for Kingdom Hearts - News

posted 11 hours ago

Square Enix earlier his month announced the Kingdom Hearts franchise would be coming to the Nintendo Switch as cloud versions. This includes Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind.

Kingdom Hearts series producer Ichiro Hazama in an interview with Nintendo Life was asked if it would be possible to release native versions of at least Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue on the Switch. As of right now the studio is "undecided."

"At this moment in time, the production of a native version is undecided," said Hazama when asked about a native port on the Switch. "We believe that the Cloud version is currently the best way to deliver the Kingdom Hearts series to Nintendo Switch players, but we are always excited to hear to feedback from our fans and want to thank them for all their support."

