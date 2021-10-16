Gotham Knights Story Trailer Unveils the Court of Owls - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Warner Bros. Games Montreal during DC FanDome 2021 released the story trailer for the third-person action RPG, Gotham Knights. The trailer features the Court of Owls.

View the Court of Owls story trailer below:

View a behind-the-scenes video on the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Batman, Jim Gordon - they thought they had a handle on Gotham City, but there are hidden forces at play that no one talks about. It is up to the Gotham Knights - Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin - to uncover the secrets of this city’s past before it’s too late. But beware, the Court of Owls is always watching, always listening.

Gotham Knights will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2022.

