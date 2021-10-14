Gears Tactics Developer Splash Damage Working on New Sci-Fi IP - News

/ 88 Views

by, posted 32 minutes ago

Splash Damage, the studio behind Gears Tactics, announced it is currently developing a new game set in an original science fiction universe.

"We’ve loved working with established IPs like Wolfenstein, Gears of War, and Halo over our 20-year history, but we’re eager to create another world of our own like Brink, Outcasters, and Dirty Bomb," said the developer.

"But why are we announcing without a title? Well, this is a unique opportunity to join us, and to have a major impact on our next IP, and help shape the future of the studio."

Here is the current list of job openings at Splash Damage:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles