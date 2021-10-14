Call of Duty: Vanguard Trailer Reveals Zombies Mode - News

Publisher Activision and Sledgehammer Games has released a new trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard that reveals the Zombies mode.

The Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard will connect to the story of the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

View the Zombies trailer below:

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch on Friday, November 5 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net.

