Switch OLED Boosts Switch Game Sales 26% the UK Charts

FIFA 22 in its second week has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending October 9, 2021.

Sales for FIFA 22 dropped 58 percent week-on-week. This is better than last years release, which saw a drop of 65 percent. However, after two weeks sales for FIFA 22 at retail are 32 percent lower than FIFA 21. If you include digital sales FIFA 22 is ahead.

Far Cry 6 debuted in second place on the charts as retail sales are nearly 70 percent lower than Far Cry 5, which released in March 2018. 47 percent of the sales were on PS5, 24 percent on the PS4, and 29 percent on Xbox consoles. Digital sales for Far Cry 6 are likely higher than Far Cry 5.

The week also saw the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model and Metroid Dread.

Metroid Dread debuted in third place and is the highest-grossing Metroid game at launch in the UK, beating out the previous record holder Metroid Prime on the GameCube. It should be noted actual sales were 1,000 units below Metroid Prime at retail, which is a clarification of what was originally reported. Though, if you include digital sales Metroid Dread should be ahead.

Metroid Dread also sold three and a half times more units at launch and outsold lifetime sales of the last 2D Metroid game, Metroid: Samus Returns.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model helped boost Switch game sales by over 26 percent. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe saw sales up 15 percent, Minecraft up five percent, Animal Crossing: New Horizons up four percent, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury up 17 percent, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild up 19 percent, Luigi's Mansion 3 up 21 percent, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword up 16 percent, and Super Mario Odyssey up 22 percent.

Alan Wake Remastered debuted in fifth place with 63 percent of the sales on the PS5, 21 percent on the PS4, and 17 percent on Xbox consoles.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania debuted in eighth place. Sales were more than double Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD. 70 percent of the sales were on the Switch, 17 percent on the PS5, six percent on Xbox, and six percent on PS4.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 - NEW Metroid Dread - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Alan Wake Remastered - NEW Minecraft (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania - NEW Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Grand Theft Auto V

