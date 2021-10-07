Shenmue the Animation Gest First Look Trailer - News

by, posted 55 minutes ago

Adult Swim and Crunchyroll have released a first look trailer for Shenmue the Animation.

The animated series is produced Telecom Animation Film. It is a 13 episode animated series based on Sega's Shenmue video game series.

View the first look trailer below:

Shenmue the Animation will premiere in 2022.

