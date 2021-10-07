Jim Ryan: I Believe the PS5 will be Sony's Biggest and Best and Most Loved PlayStation - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 621 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan during a keynote fireside chat during GI Live: London discussed the PlayStation 5 and how he hopes it will be Sony's biggest and best console to date.
"I hope that PlayStation 5, and I really believe the PlayStation 5 will be Sony's biggest and best and most loved PlayStation yet," said Ryan. "I hope that will happen."
Ryan added he would like to see PlayStation enjoyed by hundreds of millions of people and at the moment a hit game on the PlayStation is played by 10 to 20 million people.
"I would also like to see a world where the games that we make at PlayStation can be enjoyed by many tens of millions of people," he added. "Perhaps hundreds of millions of people. Right now success with the current console model, a really great PlayStation hit you're talking ten or 20 million people being able to play that game.
"We're talking about games stacking up against music, we're talking about games stacking up against movies. Music and movies, they can be enjoyed by almost limitless audiences. And I think some of the art that our studios are making is some of the finest entertainment that has been made anywhere in the world.
"And to kind-of gate the audience for the wonderful art, wonderful entertainment that our studios are making... to gate the audience for that at 20 or 30 million frustrates me. I would love to see a world where hundreds of millions of people can enjoy those games."
Thanks, GamesIndustry.
Well, it is the biggest. Literally.
He definitely got literally, the BIGGEST PS on point lol but nothing will ever top the PS2. That system was a force to be reckoned with and didn’t have its last released game until the launch of the PS4, 13 years after its original launch! Even the PS4 will end up a little below 40 million units shy of the mighty PS2.
On a personal note though, the PS1 will always be the top PS for me for the games and that intro!
Jim Ryan also believed in generations.
Jim Ryan has really been a PR nightmare for Sony since he took over lol. He fought for control and ultimately won, then has proceeded to make blunder after blunder in decision making. Pretty sure that's why we see Hermen Hulst make more public announcements as of late. I like him too! But Jim has done nothing but forced his way into inheriting a great standing gaming division with amazing first-party studios, and that's what has been bailing him out.
Well he is going to need to change people mind to start consuming games as they do music and movies, and well Sony isn`t doing smartphone games with hundred million players.
well... there is FGO, it's kinda under Sony, and it's one of the biggest money makers in the world of mobile gaming, but i see your point... Sony needs more investment on mobile gaming for sure.
Ill stick to saying that the PS2 is not only the best PlayStation ever but the greatest console ever!
Have it last then. PS4 was released back in 2013, the fact that its still getting games, and its catalog is continually growing... its gonna be hard to top.