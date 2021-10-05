Monster Hunter Rise Ships 7.5 Million Units - Sales

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Rise has shipped 7.5 million units worldwide since its release for the Nintendo Switch on March 26. The figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from seven million units shipped on May 27, six million units shipped on April 27, five million units shipped on April 4 and four million shipped in its opening weekend.

Monster Hunter Rise will launch for PC on January 12, 2022. You can check out the minimum and recommended requirements for the PC version here.

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion was recently announced. It will launch in Summer 2022 for the Nintendo Switch and PC.

