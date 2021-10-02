The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands Arrives in November - News

posted 48 minutes ago

ZeniMax Online Studios announced the Deadlands DLC for The Elder Scrolls Online will launch for PC and Google Stadia on November 1, and for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on November 16.

"In the upcoming DLC, The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands, you can experience the cataclysmic conclusion to the Gates of Oblivion year-long adventure and explore Mehrunes Dagon’s own realm of Oblivion. Even better? You can begin this adventure right now by jumping into the Deadlands Prologue questline (available free for all ESO players) from the in-game Crown Store," reads an Xbox Wire post.

"Explore Blackwood’s most stunning locations, earn rewards, and unlock the upcoming Deadlands DLC for free during the Bounties of Blackwood in-game event. Don’t forget, you need to own the Blackwood Chapter to participate in the event and claim its various rewards."

View the official teaser for the Deadlands DLC below:

