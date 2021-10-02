PS5 Game Trials Now Available for Death Stranding and Sackboy - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has sent out emails to PlayStation 5 owners introducing free game trials for Death Stranding: Directors Cut and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

The free game trials are available on the PlayStation Store until October 28 and lets you play six hours of the two games. The time starts once you hit the download button, whether you play or not, and is limited to one trial account per account per game.

It should be noted the trial for the two games is only available on the PlayStation 5.

Sony is starting a thing called Game Trials, allowing you to play certain games for a limited time period. Good idea, all little like Ea Play 10 play I guess.



It starts with Death Stranding and Sackboy. pic.twitter.com/hfjlvVLBgG — Joe 'wotta' Anderson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚽️🎮 (@_wotta) October 1, 2021

