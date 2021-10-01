Sega Announces RPG Sin Chronicle - News

Sega has announced RPG, Sin Chronicle, for iOS and Android. It will first launch in Japan on December 15.

Here is an overview of the game:

A single-player RPG from the studio behind the Chain Chronicle series.

A “True Role-Playing” Experience

This is a role-playing game where you determine the ending. As the climax of each chapter approaches, you will have two final choices. Who will live? Who will die? The fate of the world depends on your decisions.

No Do-Overs

Two choices of fate, and only one opportunity to choose. Your hands will shake, and your soul will tremble.

Your Own Story with Allies of Your Choosing

Every character has a story. The allies you make along your journey will affect the outcome of the story.

The RPG You Always Wanted

Freely roam vast fields, and hack-and-slash your weapon in speedy, turn-based battles.

Everyone’s Chronicle Connects

Share your Sin Chronicle story outcome with the world on Twitter. Each player’s experience is connected to form a larger story.

Characters

Sera (voiced by Aoi Yuki)

Chloe (voiced by Aoi Yuki)

Protagonist (voiced by Taito Ban)

Gunther (voiced by Yuichi Nakamura)

Anne (voiced by Kana Hanazawa)

Lion (voiced by Junichi Suwabe)

Biscuit (voiced by Mariya Ise)

Gaust (voiced by Tomokazu Sugita)

Violet (voiced by Ai Orikasa)

Lehan (voiced by Hikaru Midorikawa)

A Dream Lineup of Composers

Main Composer: Kevin Penkin

Kevin Penkin Guest Composers Kenji Ito Masashi Hamauzu Yoko Shimomura Masato Koda Yasunori Mitsuda Yuzo Koshiro And more!



Sega, creators of the innovative smartphone RPG Chain Chronicle, revolutionizes the story RPG once again…

