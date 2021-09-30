Starfield Has Over 150,000 Lines of Dialogue and Japanese Localization - News

/ 268 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online presentation revealed the upcoming science fiction RPG, Starfield, will have over 150,000 lines of dialogue from over 300 actors.

To compare, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim had 60,000 lines and Fallout 4 had 110,000 lines. While this doesn't indicate the size of the game, but with two and a half times the lines as Skyrim it should be rarer to hear the same lines repeated while playing through the game.

Starfield and Redfall will also have a complete Japanese localization with full voice acting.

Starfield - Todd Howard | Bethesda Game Studios



Starfield will have Japanese localization and mentioned that the game has over 150,000 lines of dialogue apparently #TGS2021



(Skyrim had 60,000 lines and Fallout 4 had 111,000 lines) pic.twitter.com/8U9PPQobzL — Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84) September 30, 2021

Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles