Black Widow: Recharged Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 435 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Atari and developers Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox have announced Black Widow: Recharged for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It will launch on October 28.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The original cult classic arachnid-starring, twin-stick shooter returns! Just in time for Halloween, Black Widow: Recharged has been reimagined for modern gameplay, with vibrant visuals, powerful new abilities, and another original soundtrack from award-winning video game composer Megan McDuffee.

Aim for a high score in the old school arcade mode and earn bragging rights with your name at the top of the leaderboard. Or test your skills and rank on the boards in one of 30 intensely creative challenges, which twist the gameplay in new and exciting ways.

Collect cash from downed enemies to charge a powerful web blast, or pick up one of a dozen new power-ups including explosive blasts, spread-shots, and fear, trapping all enemies in your web. Every mode and level is playable in local co-op mode with a friend.

Key Features:

Old Meets New – Classic Black Widow gameplay updated for smooth control, and visuals for modern PCs and consoles.

– Classic Black Widow gameplay updated for smooth control, and visuals for modern PCs and consoles. Charge and Blast – In addition to a dozen power-ups, cash picked up from downed enemies can now be used to charge a massive web blast to get you out of sticky situations.

– In addition to a dozen power-ups, cash picked up from downed enemies can now be used to charge a massive web blast to get you out of sticky situations. Challenge – Compete in a series of 30 challenges designed to put even the most seasoned players to the test.

– Compete in a series of 30 challenges designed to put even the most seasoned players to the test. Compete – Reach the top of country global leaderboards for arcade and individual challenge modes.

– Reach the top of country global leaderboards for arcade and individual challenge modes. Bring a Friend – Play local co-op with a friend in every mode .. blast bugs and chase scores together.

– Play local co-op with a friend in every mode .. blast bugs and chase scores together. Get in the Groove – Get into the rhythm of a good run to the original score by Megan McDuffee.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles