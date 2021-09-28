Netflix Acquires Oxenfree Developer Night School Studio - News

Netflix, the popular streaming service, announced it has acquired Oxenfree developer Night School Studio.

"We're in the early stages of creating a great gaming experience for our members around the world. So we're excited to announce today Night School Studio is joining Netflix," said Netflix vice president of game development Mike Verdu.

Night School Studio founder Sean Krankel added, "Night School wants to stretch our narrative and design aspirations across distinctive, original games with heart. Netflix gives film, TV, and now game makers an unprecedented canvas to create and deliver excellent entertainment to millions of people. Our explorations in narrative gameplay and Netflix’s track record of supporting diverse storytellers was such a natural pairing. It felt like both teams came to this conclusion instinctively.

"Of course, it’s a surreal honor to be the first games studio to join Netflix! Not only do we get to keep doing what we do, how we like to do it, but we get a front-row seat on the biggest entertainment platform in the world. The Netflix team has shown the utmost care for protecting our studio culture and creative vision. We’ll keep making Oxenfree II. We’ll keep cooking up new game worlds."

Netflix plans to continue to work with developers and to hire the best talent in the industry for an exclusive lineup o games designed for all gamers. These games will be included with a Netflix subscription and will have no ads and no in-app purchases.

