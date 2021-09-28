Tired of Playing the Same Game Over & Over Again? Try These Underplayed Games Instead - Article

The following is a guest editorial.

Playing video games is one of the best ways for people to escape reality and relax a little bit. This is especially true today, when we live in such uncertain and unusual times. However, playing the same video games over and over again, no matter how good they are, can become a bit exhausting. If you're looking to mix things up a little bit then check out these underplayed gems from 2021. STS betting might also have what you need.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PC, PS4, PS4)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale is one of those games that leaves you smiling after you finish playing, so if you're looking for something more cheerful for a change then this is a great option. The gameplay is pretty simple, yet also inventive, and the story is incredibly cute.

You play as an adorable anthropomorphic dog who has a very strange but important mission - to restore color to a colorless world. After a challenging and gloomy year and a half for most people, this game is just what the doctor ordered. It includes a lot of fun quests and interesting characters, but the main selling point of Chicory: A Colorful Tale is its creative painting mechanic.

Chicory is actually one of the most acclaimed titles of the year so far, even though it flew in under the radar, and the critics were absolutely smitten with it.

Everhood (PC, NS)

A favourite of our own Issa Maki, who gave it an 8.5, Everhood is another incredibly inventive indie offering that mixes and matches genres while telling a deceptively engaging storyline.

Everhood features an art style inspired by the classics, as well as more modern imitators like Undertale. And it mixes a number of different genres together, most notably the music & rhythm genre with the RPG one.

"This level of quality, love, and genuine dedication is the exact thing that the gaming industry should be supporting."

Guilty Gear -Strive- (PC, PS4, PS5)

Another review staff favourite, Guilty Gear -Strive- is the latest entry in the acclaimed Japanese fighting game series Guilty Gear, from renowned fighting game experts Arc System Works. While Japanese fighters can often seem intimidating and complex from the outside, -Strive- takes great steps to make this particular series more approachable to series newcomers, trimming down some of its complexity.

That's not done at the expense of the core gameplay, however, and as our own Lee Mehr put it, -Strive- is "mechanically rewarding, visually sumptuous, & aurally satisfying to an insane degree; plus it's supported by one of the sturdiest online systems I've seen for a fighter."

Wildermyth (PC)

Switching gears to the strategy genre, Wildermyth is a tactical RPG inspired by tabletop classics. You're tasked with leading a band of heroes as they grow from reluctant farmers into unique and legendary fighters, combating unexpected threats and strange monsters across interactive battlefields.

It mixes excellent story-telling with procedural generation, making for a highly replayable title that also has a lot of heart and soul. It also means the decisions you make in gameplay are truly impactful. If you like strategy games or tabletop RPGs then this one is for you.

Cozy Grove (PC, PS4, Xbox, NS)

Let’s end on a delightful note, shall we? If you've ever played games like Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing then you should definitely like this life-sim game about camping on a haunted island. Cozy Grove operates in real-time, which means its features and beautifully hand-drawn landscape both change as the day turns to night, much like in Don’t Starve.

While the game invites you to check in each day, it doesn’t put pressure on you to do so like other games of this nature. Your objective is to help the spirits on the titular island with various tasks, while getting to know and care about them. But above all it's a very charming and relaxing adventure.

So there we have it, five of the year's best 'under-the-radar' games, to help freshen your gaming palette and perhaps expand your gaming horizons.

