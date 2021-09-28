Metal Dogs Headed to Switch and PS4 This Winter - News

Developer 24Frame announced Metal Dogs will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this winter. It first launched for PC via Steam on August 24.

Here is an overview of the game:

A battle dog of the past meets a mysterious old scientist.

Set in a devastated world at the foot of Mt. Fuji, hunt down the series’ familiar monsters! In this 30th anniversary entry in the series, you can enjoy a unique worldview with simple controls that differs from the main series!

About the Metal Max Series

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Metal Max is a role-playing game series featuring a high degree of freedom in which the player rides a “tank,” a relic of civilization, to hunt down WANTED (bounty) monsters in various locations, and uses the prize money to modify his own tank.

This roguelike action game is a sequel to the latest console title, Metal Max Xeno: Reborn, and follows the story of Pochi, a battle dog who was part of the battle.

