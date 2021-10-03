PS4 and Xbox One vs PS3 and Xbox 360 Sales Comparison - August 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,094 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.
The 94th month for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is August 2021, while for the Xbox 360 it is August 2013 and for the PlayStation 3 it is August 2014. This does mean the holiday periods for all four consoles are lined up.
Gap change in latest month: 230,732 - PS3 & X360
Gap change over last 12 months: 9,815,407 - PS3 & X360
Total Lead: 4,519,020 - PS4 & XOne
Total Combined PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Sales: 162,250,253
Total Combined PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Sales: 166,769,273
In August 2021, the gap grew in favor of the combined sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the last month by 230,732 units. In the last 12 months, the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 have caught up by 9.82 million units. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One lead by a combined 4.52 million units.
The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in their first 94 months sold a combined 162.25 million units, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 166.77 million units. It took until month 99 for the PS3 and Xbox 360 to sell as many units as the current PS4 and Xbox One sales.
The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 sold a combined 173.22 million units lifetime. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are currently 6.45 million units away from surpassing the PS3 and X360.
Is there any chance to do a 3 way graph, comparing the PS5/Series X/S with the 360/PS3 and One/PS4 to the relevant time period?
Xbox launch hurt any chance of ps4 and xone catching 360 and ps3
I actually think it wouldn't make a difference. If Xbox didn't screw up at the start of the 8th generation then the Xbox One would have sold more while the PS4 would sell less. So it basically evens out. Like, people keep forgetting Sony had it good at the start where Xbox and Nintendo didn't. But I will say if Sony and Microsoft actually dropped the price of the PS4 Slim and Xbox One S to $200 and kept manufacturing them at a steady pace, then they would sell just as much as the 7th generation consoles.