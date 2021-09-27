Deathloop Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 433 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Deathloop debuted in first place on the French charts for week 37, 2021, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in second place, while WarioWare: Get It Together! (NS) remained in third place in its second week. NBA 2K22 (PS4) remained in fourth place, while the PS5 version fell from first to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Deathloop NBA 2K22 Tales of Arise

Xbox Series X|S

Tales of Arise NBA 2K22 Life Is Strange: True Colors

PS4 NBA 2K22 Tales of Arise Life Is Strange: True Colors Xbox One NBA 2K22 NBA 2K22 - Anniversary Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe WarioWare: Get It Together! Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion 2 Super Mario 3D Land PC Deathloop Microsoft Flight Simulator Tales of Arise A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles