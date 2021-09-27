Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak to Get New Details at TGS 2021 - News

/ 119 Views

by, posted 41 minutes ago

Capcom last week announced Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a "massive expansion" for Monster Hunter Rise. It will launch in Summer 2022.

More information on the upcoming expansion will be shared at Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online on Thursday, September 30 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm BST.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now for the Nintendo Switch and will launch later for PC.

Tune in to the Monster Hunter Spotlight at TGS 2021 for additional news on Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak!



📺 https://t.co/nZS6qPPcxT

📅 Sep 30, 2021

🕕 6:00am PDT

🕑 2:00pm BST pic.twitter.com/ZGAwY9Y0vu — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) September 23, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles