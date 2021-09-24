Life is Strange: Remastered Collection Launches February 1, 2022 - News

Publisher Square Enix announced Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia on February 1, 2022.

View a trailer of the collection below:

Here is an overview of the collection:

Once again harness the power of Max’s rewind ability or Chloe’s quick-witted attitude in Life is Strange: Remastered Collection. Features include:

Remastered character and environment visuals.

New engine and lighting upgrades.

Brand new, fully motion captured facial animation in Life is Strange.

Life is Strange. Before the Storm includes Deluxe content (outfits, “Farewell: episode, Zombie Crypt outfit).

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection contains both Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

